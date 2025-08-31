Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): On the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) condemned what it described as China's systematic use of enforced disappearances in Tibet, calling it a "weapon of fear" that silences entire communities.

In a statement shared on X, the Tibetan government-in-exile said that Chinese authorities routinely detain Tibetans in secrecy, depriving them of their rights and subjecting them to inhuman torture.

"On International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, we remember those who have been silenced by injustice. In Tibet, Chinese authorities routinely use enforced disappearances as a weapon of fear--detaining Tibetans in secrecy, stripping them of their rights, and subjecting them to inhuman torture," the statement read.

Marking the occasion, the CTA also released a video highlighting the devastating impact of disappearances on Tibetan families and communities. The video emphasised that the practice is not only a grave violation of international human rights law but also contradicts China's own constitution. "China's enforced disappearances make Tibetans vanish without a trace, burying entire families and communities in silence," the video stated, underscoring how the policy represents a deliberate infringement of Tibetans' basic rights and constitutional safeguards.

The video further described enforced disappearance as a continuing crime that inflicts lasting psychological trauma not just on the victims but also on their families, who are left in constant fear and uncertainty about the fate of their loved ones.

Several recent cases were documented in the CTA's video, including that of Kunchok Choedak, who was arrested in December 2024 after religious materials were confiscated from his residence. Despite more than eight months in custody, Chinese authorities have refused to provide any information about his condition or whereabouts.

Similarly, Tibetan singer Asang (Tsukte) was arrested in July 2025 after performing a song in praise of the Dalai Lama, while fellow performer Palchung was detained alongside him. Both men's fates remain unknown. Other cases include senior monk Lobsang Samten, 53, from Golog's Chigdril County, and Lobsang Trinley, 40, from Ngaba County, who both disappeared into Chinese custody in September 2024 without any official explanation or access to their families.

The CTA stressed that enforced disappearances are a serious crime under international law and called on the global community to hold China accountable. "This crime extends beyond the individuals detained; it devastates families and entire communities, spreading fear and silencing dissent," the administration warned. (ANI)

