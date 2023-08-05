Istanbul [Turkey], August 5 (ANI): On the Russian president's forthcoming visit to Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that no date has been established, but talks were ongoing and Vladimir Putin is expected to visit in August, according to Turkish News Agency Anadolu Ajansi (AA).

"The date is not clear, but the foreign minister, head of the intelligence organization, they are all holding talks,” Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

"Within the framework of these talks, I think that this visit will take place hopefully in August," Erdogan said.

Erdogan's words came after a phone call with Putin on Wednesday, during which they agreed Putin will visit Turkey in the coming days, according to AA.

Erdogan also told Putin that Turkey will continue its “intense” efforts and diplomacy for the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal.

On July 17, Russia withdrew from a deal made in July 2022 with Turkey, the United Nations, and Ukraine to restore grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been halted since the Russia-Ukraine war began. Moscow has protested that the Russian portion of the agreement has not been carried out.

On Putin’s recent offer to send grain to African countries free of charge, Erdogan said, "We’re in line with Russia on this issue, that is, we will turn the grains coming from Russia through the Black Sea corridor into flour and we will transport (flour) to poor African countries and underdeveloped countries.”

Even now, Turkey will continue to take these steps and give its support and aid to poor countries, he said.

During the phone call on Wednesday, the two leaders also agreed on Putin's visit to Turkey, according to the statement.

"Expressing that steps should not be taken to escalate tensions during the Russia-Ukraine war, President Erdogan underlined the importance of the Black Sea Initiative, which he considers a 'bridge of peace'," reads the statement.

"Pointing out that the long-term shutdown of the Black Sea Initiative will not benefit anyone, and that the countries in need of grain and low income will suffer the most, President Erdogan pointed out that the prices of grains, which decreased by 23 per cent during the implementation period, increased by 15 per cent in the last two weeks," it added, as per CNN.

"President Erdogan noted that Turkey will continue to carry out intensive efforts and diplomacy for the continuation of the Black Sea Initiative," the statement said.

Erdogan also thanked his Russian counterpart for the 2 amphibious firefighting aircraft sent by Russia to Turkey for its battle against the forest fires.

Erdogan "expressed his satisfaction with the increasing interest of Russian tourists in Turkey, and expressed his belief that a record will be broken in tourism this year with joint efforts," according to the statement, CNN reported. (ANI)

