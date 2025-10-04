Jakarta [Indonesia], October 4 (ANI): The death toll in the Indonesia boarding school collapse incident rose to 10 on Friday (local time), The Jakarta Post reported citing officials.

According to the officials, many are still feared to be under the rubble without any sign of life, as per The Jakarta Post.

Nanang Sigit, who is the head of the National Search and Rescue Agency, informed that they found five bodies on Friday (local time) which took the overall death count to 10.

"Today we found five victims; they all were found dead," Sigit told reporters, according to The Jakarta Post. Earlier on October 2, at least 91 people remained trapped under the rubble following the collapse of a school in Indonesia, Al Jazeera reported, citing an authority's statement.

The National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) had earlier estimated that 38 people were trapped, but the figure has since been revised.

According to BNPB, at least six people are still alive under the rubble, where they have been trapped for nearly two days.

"Rescue efforts are currently being carried out manually by digging holes and openings to evacuate survivors," the agency said in a Facebook statement. Officials explained that using heavy equipment could risk further collapse.

"The joint search and rescue team has detected signs of six people still alive in one section of the collapse. Through existing gaps, rescuers have managed to deliver food and water to sustain the victims," the statement added.

So far, the official death toll from the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School collapse stands at three, with nearly 100 people injured. Of those injured, 70 have been discharged, while 26 remain hospitalised. The current casualty figures do not include those still trapped under the debris, as per Al Jazeera.

The collapse occurred on Monday afternoon in Sidoarjo, East Java, while students, mostly teenage boys and staff, were attending prayers. More than 300 rescue workers, including personnel from BNPB, the military, and national police, have been dispatched to the site to carry out painstaking search and rescue operations.

"If the assessment concludes there are no more survivors, the next phase will involve the use of heavy equipment to recover deceased victims still trapped," the agency said.

Authorities say the school's foundational pillars gave way while unauthorised construction work was underway on a higher floor. (ANI)

