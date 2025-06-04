New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles in New Delhi on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

As per the press statement, both Ministers strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's right to respond in self-defence against cross-border terrorism and described New Delhi's actions against Pakistan as measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. The two sides agreed to work together to combat terrorism in all its forms. Through a post on X after the meeting, Defence Minister thanked Australia for its unequivocal support to India's resolute response against the barbaric act of terror in Pahalgam.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the two Ministers welcomed the signing of Australia-India Joint Research Project and agreed to intensify & diversify defence industry collaboration. They deliberated to further the defence science and technology collaboration projects when they meet in Australia later this year for the third India-Australia 2+2 ministerial meeting. They also reviewed the progress made since the last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held in November 2023.

The statement observed that the meeting offered an opportunity to both sides to review the status of bilateral engagements in the context of emerging regional and global scenarios. The discussions covered a wide range of issues such as defence strategic cooperation and security, including industry collaboration, cyber & new emerging technologies, counter-terrorism, hydrography and maritime security. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global security issues of mutual interest.

The Ministry of Defence noted that on the fifth anniversary of signing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both sides expressed satisfaction and recognised that defence has emerged as an important pillar of the collaboration. Both countries expressed satisfaction at the growing strategic convergence between the two countries and agreed to work together towards free and open Indian Ocean and Pacific Island region.

Both sides called for continued strengthening of bilateral defence cooperation and their commitment for achieving their shared objective of peace, prosperity, stability and progress in the Indo-Pacific region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Richard Marles on his re-appointment after the impressive victory of Labour Party in recently held federal elections in Australia.

Earlier, the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence laid a wreath at National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes.

The statement highlighted that the visiting dignitary was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a Tri-Services Guard of Honour prior to the dialogue at Manekshaw Centre.

The Australian Defence Minister is on official visit to India from June 3-4. This is his first visit to India after his re-appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Australia. (ANI)

