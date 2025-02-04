World News | Defense Wing at Indian Embassy in Kathmandu Celebrates Indian Army Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 4 (ANI): On the occasion of the 77th Indian Army Day, the Defence Wing, Embassy of India in Nepal hosted a banquet on Tuesday, as per a statement by the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

Indian Army Day acclaims the recognition of Lieutenant General (Later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa being appointed the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949, the statement said.

Also Read | Cat Ban Coming in Scotland? Facing Flap Over Cats, Scottish Government Denies It Plans to Ban Felines.

As per the release from the Indian Embassy, "Prasiddha Prabal Janasewa Shree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army and Honorary General of Indian Army," honoured the celebrating event as Chief Guest at the event.

The event was also attended by former Army Chiefs of Nepal, serving and retired Army officers, officers from the diplomatic community, officials from the government of Nepal and the press corps.

Also Read | SoftBank Group Head Masayoshi Son Had 'Good Discussion' With Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Over AI Cooperation.

At the event, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, reminisced about the indelible bond between the Indian Army and the Nepali Army that remains the infallible link of kinship between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude for the selfless service and sacrifice of Gorkha soldiers in the Indian Army, he termed India's commitment to the welfare of Indian Army pensioners and their families residing in Nepal as sacred and everlasting, the statement said.

General Ashok Raj Sigdel conveyed his best wishes to General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army and Honorary General of the Nepali Army and the entire Indian Army fraternity on the occasion of the 77th Indian Army Day.

CoAS Sigdel highlighted the intimate relationship between the two armies and accoladed the support by Ithe ndian Army to the Nepali Army in niche skill development. General Sigdel also felicitated the valiant gallantry awardee Gorkha soldiers of Ithe ndian Army on the occasion, the statement added.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said that the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava lauded the commitment of Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Army.

https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/1886682312324292674

"Embassy of India, Kathmandu celebrated the 77th Indian Army Day in Kathmandu. Prasiddha Prabal Janasewa Shree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army and Honorary General of Indian Army, graced the occasion and saluted the sacrifices made by the soldiers of the Indian Army. Speaking at the event, the Ambassador of India applauded and recognized the invaluable commitment of the brave Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Army & their role as the strongest link in the unwavering kinship between both countries." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)