VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 20: You find the perfect place, you're ready to go, but then--bam--the bank won't give you enough for the home loan. It's frustrating, right? Happens to so many people. But here's the truth: you've got more control than you think. Your home loan eligibility isn't just a fixed number. You can actually give yourself a better shot before you even talk to a lender.

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Lenders don't just throw darts at a board. They look at your income, your job, how you handle credit, and what debts you already have.

What Lenders Actually Look For

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Here's what's on their checklist when you apply for a home loan:

* That credit score--aim for 750 or higher.

* FOIR (Fixed Obligations to Income Ratio). Keep your monthly debt payments under 40% of your income.

* Job stability. Salaried, two years with the same company? They love that.

* Your other loans and how much of your credit card limit you're using.

* Your age--young buyers get more time to pay.

* Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. Basically, how much of the house price you want the bank to cover.

So, before you walk into a bank, run your numbers through a home loan eligibility calculator. You'll catch any problems early and avoid a rejection that could ding your credit.

5 Hacks to Boost Your Eligibility

1. Clear Out Existing Debt

Your FOIR makes a big difference. Every loan payment or credit card bill cuts into what you can borrow. So, pay off those small loans first. Lenders notice when your debts go down. And get your credit card balances to less than 30% of your total limit--do this three months before you apply.

2. Keep Your Credit History Spotless

Lenders dig into your credit habits, not just your score. If you're late on payments, apply for too many loans, or max out cards, it raises red flags. Always pay on time, don't close your oldest cards, and check your credit report for any mistakes.

3. Bring in a Co-Applicant

Add someone who earns--a spouse, parent, or sibling. Lenders look at your combined income, and that can bump up the amount you qualify for.

4. Put Down a Bigger Down Payment

The more cash you put in upfront, the less you need from the bank. That lowers your LTV ratio, which lenders like. Even adding an extra ₹5-10 lakh on a ₹60 lakh property can help. Plus, less EMIs are always a win.

5. Choose a Longer Loan Tenure

If you increase your loan tenure out over 25 years instead of 15, your EMIs get smaller. This keeps your FOIR low and makes banks more comfortable lending you more. You can always pay extra later if your income grows, but starting with a manageable EMI gives you an edge.

Wrapping Up

Getting your home loan eligibility right isn't just paperwork--it's planning. Don't wait till the last minute. Start six months ahead: pay down debts, polish your credit score, and keep checking where you stand. The work you do now makes all the difference when it's time to apply.

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