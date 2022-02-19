London [UK], February 19 (ANI): A delegation led by the exiled leader from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has briefed Fabian Hamilton, a Member of Parliament from the British Labour Party about the ongoing situation in the region.

The delegation raised concern for the restoration of peace in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and the protection of the rights of the citizens.

They also urged for peace and stability in the region and the eradication of all forms of terrorism and extremism.

During his briefing in London, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri said that the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are facing discrimination on the basis of ethnicity.

"Natural resources are being plundered without the consultations of the local population. People of these areas are state victims -- facing discrimination, kidnappings, violence, torture and arbitrary arrest," he said.

"Those who are peacefully advocating for their basic political and social rights are facing strict restrictions on freedom of movement in Gilgit Baltistan. Nationalists are put under Schedule IV by state institutions and they are not allowed to travel without prior permission from the authorities."

The delegation comprises of Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, exiled Chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party, Sardar Tariq Khan, Sardar Amjad Yusuf, Mirza Haleem, Tika Tahir Khan.

Mahmood Ahmed, Raja Waqar Aziz were in the delegation, Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain former member council and leader of Labour Party was also present in the meeting.

"Terrorism and extremism are being promoted systematically in the region. Kashmiris who demand ownership of their natural resources and the right to self-rule are forced to flee from native areas and live in exile. They are levelled as anti-state, anti-religion. In such a grim state of human rights in these areas," added urging the UK to use its influence and ask Pakistan to respect human rights and give oppressed Kashmiris their basic human and fundamental rights

The programme was to debunk propaganda by Pakistan.

Under Pakistan's freedom of speech and opinion are being suppressed, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have no basic rights. The plundering of natural resources is at its peak and people are suffering due to Islamabad's brutal policies.

"We will not compromise on our basic rights. Pakistan has no locus standi. Our struggle is for the reunification and rights of people. Extremism and terrorism are backed and sported by the deep state of Pakistan," the delegation noted. (ANI)

