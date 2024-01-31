Scotland [UK], January 31 (ANI): A political activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who is currently based in Scotland, has claimed that his invocation of forming a government-in-exile is gaining traction and support.

In an interview, Amjad Ayub Mirza, said: "As February 5 approaches fast, the support for the government in exile of POK and Gilgit Baltistan is increasing by leaps and bounds."

He added: "Hundreds of women have announced that they will support this government. Several youths working in the Middle East, Europe along with several political parties of the diaspora have gotten in touch with us, as they want to participate in this historic event."

Further, Mirza also mentioned that "we are moving towards a historic movement on February 5. Then, in POK, there will be a general strike called People's Rights Day. The people who need solidarity today is us, the people of POK and GB. Therefore, the formation of a government in exile is going to be a ground-breaking event, and we look forward to that".

Previously, Mirza had said that "it is not enough to reduce the taxes on electricity bills in POK or reduce the prices of wheat in Gilgit-Baltistan". He demanded that Pakistan withdraw its troops from PoK and GB and allow legislative assemblies of occupied territories to become fully sovereign".

He also mentioned that "for eight months, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan have been protesting, taking out protest rallies, and observing protest sit-ins against the increase in the tariff of electricity in POK and against the cuts and increase in the prices of wheat."

"However, up till now, several sets of negotiations have taken place, but to no avail. The government of Pakistan and the puppet governments in Gilgit Baltistan and POK are not confirming that they are going to reverse the electricity tariff or the increase in the prices of wheat," he said.

"And now for the first time in the history of POK, the Joint Awami Action Committee has announced that on February 5, they will observe a people's rights day. Till now, every year for the past 33 years, Pakistan has been observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 which in actuality has been used to muster and gear up hatred towards India."

"So, Pakistan is very upset with this new development because this time, after 33 years, people of POK are going to observe a protest day with a strike across this occupied state against Pakistan. And all the puppets of Pakistan in POK, including all the former prime ministers, have come out in against this strike and they are asking to postpone this strike so that February 5 can be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day," the political activist added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)