Copenhagen [Denmark] February 25 (ANI): Denmark has announced its Green Transition Alliance India (GTAI) initiative to strengthen collaboration with India on sustainable energy solutions and accelerate its shared commitment to global carbon neutrality.

Denmark's Embassy in its statement said that, "Led by the Embassy and Consulate General of Denmark in India, the new alliance is a strategic initiative poised to play a pivotal role in fostering sustainable energy growth in India by creating an ecosystem that promotes collaboration between businesses, government bodies, research institutions, and financial stakeholders from both countries."

The Ambassador of Denmark to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen said, "The time for decisive action on climate change is now, and international collaboration is essential to drive the green transition. Danish companies bring valuable expertise to this global effort, and India's growing capabilities in sustainable energy are key to the success of this partnership. I am pleased to see the Green Strategic Partnership making a significant impact. The Green Transition Alliance will strengthen our shared commitment to advancing green energy solutions, and I am confident our joint efforts will be both meaningful and inspiring for the future."

Several pioneering Danish companies are joining the GTAI as members, including Grundfos, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Baettr, Novonesis, MASH Makes, ROCKWOOL and A. P. Moller-Maersk, which are prominent names in the Energy Industry.

Strategic partners include industry experts, researchers, and thought leaders who will ensure that these initiatives remain innovative and aligned with industry trends in India and Denmark. The partners include the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), Indo-Danish Chamber of Commerce (IDCC), Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Energy Consortium.

The announcement comes at a significant moment as India accelerates its push to achieve net zero emissions by 2070, while Denmark, ranked fourth in the global Climate Change Performance Index 2025, aims for net zero by 2045. The GTAI exemplifies the initiatives under the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) signed in 2020, designed to help both countries meet their ambitious climate goals.

The GTAI serves as an integrated platform for leading players in the global green transition, stemming from the success of the Green Fuels Alliance India (GFAI) and Wind Alliance India (WAI). The companies will comprise three Working Groups with a focus on Renewable Energy, Green Fuels and Energy Efficiency. (ANI)

