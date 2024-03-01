Bangkok [Thailand], March 1 (ANI): Thousands of devotees continued to flock to pay thier homage to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, which the Indian Embassy said is a testament to the enduring friendship between the people of India and Thailand.

To commemorate the auspicious sixth cycle and the 72nd birth year of King Rama X and as a mark of friendship between the people of the two countries , the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana reached Thailand from India on February 22 on a special Indian Air Force plane.

The relics, which will be on a 25-day exposition in four cities of Thailand are currently enshrined for public veneration at a specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang Royal Palace ground in Bangkok.

It is estimated that every day almost one lakh devotees are visiting the 'mandapa' that has been custom-built for the relics. Apart from people of Thailand, the devotees from Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam are visiting the Bangkok to their respect.

On February 26, on the 72nd birthday of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen prayed before the relics of the Lord Buddha and his disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana at Sanam Luang Ceremony in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district on Monday.

The day marked the Thailand King's 6th Cycle Birthday anniversary.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar heading a 22-member Indian delegation that accompanied the holy relics handed them over Lord Buddha's relics to Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in a ceremony organised by the Thailand government.

The relics of the Arahants Sariputra and Maha Maudgalayana were handed over by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar to Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin and Thai Culture Minister.

In a statement, Thailand's royal office stated, "By bringing the relics of the Lord Buddha enshrined at the National Museum, New Delhi, which were excavated at Piprahva, Uttar Pradesh State in 1896 and the Arahant relics of Sariputra and Moggallana from the Sanchi Buddha Vihara."

"Religious objects that are important to Indian and Thai Buddhists It is also an important historical relic of the Republic of India," it added.

In a statement, Thailand Royal Office stated, "Temporarily enshrined at the Sanam Luang ceremony area, Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok. Between 23 February - 3 March 2024 to honor His Majesty the King and bring prosperity to the nation as well as creating good relations between the two countries, it will also be brought to be enshrined in the region at the Ratchaphruek Park Hor Kham Luang."

"Chiang Mai Province Between 4 - 8 March 2024, Mahawanaram Temple, Ubon Ratchathani Province. Between 9 - 13 March 2024 and Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol Krabi Province Between 14 - 18 March 2024 to provide an opportunity for people in various areas to join in paying homage," it added.

Concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand, this sacred journey will culminate on March 19, with the relics being escorted back to their respective homes. (ANI)

