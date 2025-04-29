Dhaka, Apr 29 (PTI) A Dhaka court on Tuesday ordered the seizure of an apartment of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed Putul in Gulshan here, according to a media report.

Prothom Alo newspaper said that Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Md Monirul Islam.

The ACC petition states that an investigation is underway into allegations of illegal wealth accumulation against Putul.

The seizure was deemed necessary to prevent any sale or transfer of the asset, it said.

Earlier, on March 5, the same court ordered the freezing of Tk 483.5 million in 14 bank accounts belonging to Suchona Foundation established by Putul. PTI

