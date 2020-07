Ministry of External Affairs, South Block in New Delhi. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, July 13: Diplomat Hemant Harishchandra Kotalwar has been appointed as the next Indian Ambassador to the Czech Republic, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.

Kotalwar is presently serving as the Joint Secretary on deputation to National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

He will be taking up the assignment shortly.

