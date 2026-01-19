Prague, January 19: A shooting at a town hall in northern Czech Republic on Monday left one dead and four others wounded, including a police officer, police said. Police said the suspect was fatally shot and there was no further danger.

The shooting took place at the Chribska town hall, police said. A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear. US Shooting: 4 Die, 10 Injured in Mass Shooting During a Family Gathering in Northern California’s Stockton (Watch Video).

