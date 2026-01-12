New Delhi, January 12: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Gujarat on Monday for an official visit to India, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Merz's first official visit to India, aimed at enhancing bilateral ties between India and Germany. The German Chancellor was warmly received by Gujarat’s Governor, Acharya Devvrat, at the airport in Ahmedabad.

Welcoming Merz, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to the social media platform X, stating, “India and Germany are celebrating 75 years of India-Germany diplomatic ties and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. Chancellor Merz’s visit and his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, later in the day, will further strengthen India-Germany partnership.” German Chancellor's India Visit to Begin on January 12, Kite Festival and Visit to Sabarmati Ashram on Agenda.

MEA Welcomes German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Welcome to India! Willkommen in Indien! Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz @Bundeskanzler has arrived in Ahmedabad on an official visit. Warmly received by Hon’ble Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat at the airport. India and Germany are celebrating 75 years of… pic.twitter.com/Qw4ZkQ0FpP — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 12, 2026

Merz is scheduled to hold talks with PM Modi in Ahmedabad, and both leaders will participate in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront. This will be followed by bilateral engagements at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, according to the statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "The two leaders will review the progress made in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which has recently completed 25 years. Their discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while also advancing collaboration in important domains of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties." German Chancellor To Visit India From January 12–13 at PM Modi’s Invite.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues, as well as engage with business and industry leaders from India and Germany. Ahead of Chancellor Merz's visit, German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh last week, discussing bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment.

“German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann called on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh today. The Ambassador conveyed new year greetings to the Defence Secretary on behalf of the German side. They also discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment,” Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, posted on X.

In November last year, PM Modi met German Chancellor Merz on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa. PM Modi described the relationship between India and Germany as strong and expanding across key sectors, including trade, technology and innovation.

