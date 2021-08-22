Dhaka [Bangladesh] August 22 (ANI): A new biography based documentary seeks to capture in reel the story of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina potraying her as a daughter and a leader and her journey associated with the genesis of the country against a tragic backdrop

The movie 'Hasina-A Daughter's Tale' is a collaboration initiated jointly by a not-for-profit policy research organization, the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and Applebox Films' founder and director Rejaur Rahman Khan Piplu.

The project, says its makers is the culmination of a 5-year-long attempt to capture the story behind the Prime Minister and her experience as human being, not a politician.

The 70 minute docudrama set to be released soon seeks to illustrate the story of Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also known as the architect of Bangladesh's independence).

The trailer opens with a monologue from Sheikh Rehana, the sister of the Prime Minister who says: "Sometimes I wish everything was a dream," referring to the bloodbath of August 15, 1975, when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members was brutally murdered.

Makers say the intention throughout the making of the film was to "convey the story in an authentic manner, unmarred by any influence which can be open to independent interpretation. "

"This film tries to convey the story in an authentic manner, unmarred by any influence, by creating a tale that has immense appeal for a wider audience sitting at home or abroad who are willing to understand and relate to Bangladesh more closely," CRI said

The trailer of this film was released on September 27, 2018, the day before the Prime Minister's birthday and the film is scheduled to release very soon. (ANI)

