World News | Domestic Workers in Pakistan Still Trapped in Exploitation Despite Labour Law Promises

Lahore [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): Despite observing International Domestic Workers Day every June, Pakistan continues to fail millions of domestic workers, particularly in Punjab province, where legal protections remain largely absent years after the passage of the Domestic Workers Act 2019. More than 10 million domestic workers across the province remain exposed to exploitation, abuse and economic insecurity due to the government's failure to enforce the law, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, Lahore Division alone accounts for over four million domestic workers, followed by Rawalpindi with 1.6 million and Faisalabad with 1.4 million. Women and children form the majority of this workforce, many of whom migrate from impoverished rural regions in search of survival. Child labour, especially involving young girls, continues unchecked in many households. Rights activists argue that the legislation itself contains serious flaws.

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The Act allows employment from the age of 15, contradicting constitutional protections for children, while maternity leave provisions remain significantly lower than those available under other labour laws. Committees intended to resolve disputes at the Union Council level are still inactive due to the absence of an effective local government structure. Civil society members criticised Pakistani authorities for ratifying international labour conventions while failing to implement basic protections. Activist Amna Malik noted that domestic workers remain invisible within Pakistan's undocumented economy, where wages are paid informally, and minimum wage regulations are routinely ignored.

NGO representatives also demanded structured vocational training, social security mechanisms and strict enforcement of the Rs40,000 minimum wage. Labour union representatives highlighted widespread gender discrimination, unpaid leave, medical neglect and job insecurity faced by domestic workers. Several workers revealed they had spent decades in service without receiving healthcare, pensions or legal protection, accusing authorities of allowing symbolic campaigns to replace meaningful reform, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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Punjab labour officials admitted that the law was drafted in haste and still lacks effective enforcement mechanisms. Officials cited difficulties in monitoring private households and acknowledged severe administrative gaps, including staff shortages and incomplete rules of business, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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