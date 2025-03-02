Washington, DC [US], March 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has designated English as the official US language in an executive order signed on Saturday. The order repealed the former US President Bill Clinton's executive action that improved access to services for people with limited English proficiency.

The executive order issued by Trump states, "From the founding of our Republic, English has been used as our national language. Our Nation's historic governing documents, including the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, have all been written in English."

"It is therefore long past time that English is declared as the official language of the United States. A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society, and the United States is strengthened by a citizenry that can freely exchange ideas in one shared language," it added.

According to the order, establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society. The order has been issued to promote unity, cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens, ensure consistency in government operations, and create a pathway to civic engagement.

The order states, "In welcoming new Americans, a policy of encouraging the learning and adoption of our national language will make the United States a shared home and empower new citizens to achieve the American dream."

"Speaking English not only opens doors economically, but it helps newcomers engage in their communities, participate in national traditions, and give back to our society. This order recognizes and celebrates the long tradition of multilingual American citizens who have learned English and passed it to their children for generations to come," it added.

According to the order, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi shall rescind any policy guidance documents issued pursuant to Executive Order 13166 and provide updated guidance, consistent with applicable law. (ANI)

