President Donald Trump signed an executive order on March 1 declaring English the official language of the United States, a move that revokes a Clinton-era directive mandating federal agencies provide services in multiple languages. Reportedly, the order emphasises that English has been central to the nation’s unity since its founding. While it designates English as the official language, it does not mandate that government agencies stop providing materials in other languages but allows federal-funded organisations to decide on language offerings. The policy aims to promote communication efficiency and reinforce shared national values. Gold Card May Come as a Boon for Indian Graduates, Donald Trump Says US Companies Can Buy Gold Cards for Recruitment.

President Donald Trump Declares English as Official US Language

