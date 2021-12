Illinois [US], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): An Amazon fulfillment center has collapsed in the city of Edwardsville, Illinois, after a tornado passed through the area, leaving dozens of people trapped inside, the Fox 2 broadcaster reported.

According to the police, the incident happened at approximately 8:33 p.m. local time on Friday (02:33 GMT on Saturday).

Also Read | Christmas Traditions Around the World: From Bad Santa in Austria to Steamy Sauna in Finland, As You Celebrate December 25, 2021, Know Weirdest X-Mas Celebrations.

The police say that the rescue operation could last until Saturday morning because of the building's size. Meanwhile, some workers, who managed to escape the collapse, were taken to a safe location. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)