New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will lead an Indian delegation at the 17th edition of Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2025), being held at Langkawi, Malaysia from May 20 to 24, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

Many Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, BEML, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Gliders India Limited and private defence companies will be participating in the exhibition and showcasing the Indian defence industry prowess.

Also Read | Pakistan: Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Alias Abu Saiullah Killed by Unidentified Gunmen in Sindh.

This year, Indian assets including Dornier aircraft and an Indian Naval Ship will also participate in LIMA 2025, the statement said.

An Indian Pavilion is set up in LIMA 2025, which will be inaugurated by Seth.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: US President Donald Trump To Speak With Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky on May 19.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Seth will also call on Malaysian Minister of Defence Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin. The visit will further consolidate the bilateral defence cooperation and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

India and Malaysia have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence & security. Both the countries are committed to work under the vision of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established during the visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia in 2024, as per the Ministry of Defence statement.

LIMA, established in 1991 and held biennially, is regarded as one of the largest and most significant maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier an Indian delegation, led by Additional Secretary (Defence Production) T Natarajan, attended the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 23), being held at Langkawi, Malaysia between May 22-25, 2023. The Additional Secretary (Defence Production) also called on Malaysian Minister of Defence Dato' Seri Mohamad Hasan on the sidelines of the exhibition, a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Established in 1991 and held biennially, LIMA is one of the largest maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific. This year's edition involves over 600 exhibitors from more than 30 countries, including India, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)