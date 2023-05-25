Dubai [UAE], May 25 (ANI/WAM): Chairing the periodic meeting of the Dubai Police Advisory Council for Community Service, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, underscored the Council's commitment to bolstering collaboration and coordination with the community.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri also reviewed the decisions of the previous meetings and the extent of their execution in the past. He further highlighted the importance of realising the Council's goals by activating proposals presented by the members in various fields.

Shared ObjectivesDuring the meeting, Ghaneema Al Bahri from the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children outlined the Foundation's role in caring for women and children who are victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

She stated that the Foundation had set strategic objectives that included protection, care, rehabilitation, education, awareness, capabilities, and possibilities. She also provided an overview of the cases handled by the Foundation since its inception until 2021.

Animal-Assisted Psychotherapy

Al Bahri added that the Foundation launched a unique initiative in 2021, which was the first of its kind nationally, providing animal-assisted psychotherapy. In cooperation with partners and the Dubai Police K9 Unit, the programme achieved positive results. Over the past year, it was applied to 134 individuals under the Foundation's care, both women and children.

Raising AwarenessMeitha Al Shamsi from the Community Development Authority explained the Authority's efforts towards protecting the rights of women and children. These include preparing human rights-related awareness bulletins, a guideline for those responsible for child care and protection, a training package about child rights, awareness workshops, a training course for trainers on child rights, awareness courses about the child rights law, "Friends of Child Rights", and a "Safe Summer" campaign.

She also gave a detailed explanation about the "Know Your Rights" programme, which aims to raise students' awareness through an awareness bulletin, a radio show, competitions, an awareness exhibition, workshops, and lectures. The programme benefited 6,452 students in government schools and 7,318 in private schools.

Parental GuidanceAfrah Al Hai from Dubai Women's Association presented an overview of the "Fatherhood Guidance" initiative to support the pillars of the family building by targeting different segments of society. This initiative emphasises the vital role parents play in raising generations and contributes to tackling factors that could create gaps in family relationships.

Protection of Children and WomenMajor Dr Ali Mohammed Al Matrooshi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department at the General Department for Human Rights, explained the role of Dubai Police and its efforts to protect children and women.

He highlighted the department's commitment to providing protection, support, and raising awareness about the rights of these two important groups. He detailed cases that the department handled over the past year.

Al Matrooshi referred to the "You Made Me Happy" initiative launched by the General Department for Human Rights in cooperation with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police.

The initiative aims to bring joy to the children of female inmates by distributing Eid clothing to them annually. He briefed the attendees on the initiative's results over the past five years.Inmates Rehabilitation and Training

Captain Adel Mohammed Hassan, Director of the Dubai Police Officers' Club Department, briefed the Council's members on the joint efforts with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions to train and develop the professional skills of inmates, preparing them for the job market post-sentence. (ANI/WAM)

