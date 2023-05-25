Mexico City, May 25: A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Wednesday night in the Caribbean Sea just off the Panama-Colombia border, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 5.6 on Richter Scale Strikes Off Northern California Coast, Tremors Felt in Ferndale, Fortuna, and Other Parts.

There was no immediate word on whether were any injuries or damage.

The USGS said the quake was centered about 41 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Puerto Obalda, Panama. Th epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

