Kathmandu [Nepal], February 4 (ANI): The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Princess Sophie, on Tuesday arrived in Nepal's capital Kathmandu for a six-day visit to the Himalayan nation.

Princess Sophie arrived in Kathmandu early in the morning while Prince Edward reached the later in the afternoon. The British Embassy in Kathmandu has announced their visit as a private one.

Prince Edward arrived in Nepal after concluding his visit to India. Later in the evening, UK's royal couple will meet Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel at his official residence in Kathmandu.

During the visit, Prince Edward and Princess Sophie are scheduled to attend the annual attestation parade in Pokhara, where the British Army will join young Nepal service personnel, according to an official from the UK Embassy in Nepal. The visit of UK's royal couple will reinforce shared interests including youth opportunity, healthcare, equality for women and girls, and conservation and biodiversity.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will also see the work of the Gurkha Welfare Trust, which offers continued support to veterans and their families. All Gurkhas are recruited from Nepal, with many thousands of young people attempting selection every year for only a few hundred job opportunities.

They are first trained as infanteers at Catterick and then are allocated to their regiments or corps as part of the Brigade of Gurkhas, often working within other organizations of the Army.

The royals will also meet people from across Nepal during their visit - including women's rights activists and young people undertaking the Duke of Edinburgh International Award. They will also engage with organizations providing vital healthcare services and support to survivors of trafficking and gender-based violence.

The visit will conclude in Ghandruk, allowing them to experience some of the natural beauty and rich heritage of Nepal. Previously, King Charles visited Nepal in 1998, and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited in 1986. (ANI)

