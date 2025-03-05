New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has greeted his Austrian counterpart, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, on assuming office and expressed confidence in the "further advancement of the long-standing partnership" between the two countries.

In a post on X, the EAM said, "Congratulations to @BMeinl on her appointment as the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria. We will work together to further advance our long-standing partnership."

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, diplomatic relations between India and Austria were established in 1949.

Earlier in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially visited Austria.

According to the MEA, at the invitation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer, PM Narendra Modi paid an official visit to Austria from 9-10 July 2024. During his visit, the Prime Minister called on Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria, and held bilateral discussions with Chancellor Nehammer.

Notably, it was the first visit to Austria by an Indian Prime Minister in 41 years. The visit in 2024 also marked the 75th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

India and Austria share a partnership across several fronts.

Ayurveda has been widely acknowledged and practiced in Austria. The holistic approach of Yoga in health care and wellbeing has led many Austrians to embrace Yoga, as testified by the presence of many Yoga schools in Vienna and other Austrian cities, the MEA noted.

A significant outcome of the Prime Minister's visit to Austria was recognition of the importance of skill development and mobility of skilled personnel to support an expanded engagement in high-tech sectors. In this regard, they welcomed the operationalisation of the bilateral Migration and Mobility Agreement, which provides an institutional framework to facilitate such exchanges while at the same time combating irregular migration, the Ministry of External Affairs observed. (ANI)

