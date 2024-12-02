New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar extended congratulations to Kaja Kallas on her appointment as the Vice President of the European Union (EU) Commission and the EU Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Congratulate @kajakallas on your appointment as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of @EU_Commission. Look forward to working together to further our strategic partnership".

India and the European Union have seen various interactions at high level in recent times.

The two had recently held the 5th Strategic Partnership Review Meeting on November 22 in Brussels.

During the meeting, it was observed that both sides underlined the importance of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in addressing global challenges. They reiterated their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. India welcomed the European Union's increasing engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. Both sides emphasized that the rules-based international order must respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

India and the EU share a historic partnership, formalised in 2004 and marked by extensive cooperation in trade, climate action, and strategic affairs. The EU remains one of India's largest trading partners, with agreements like the TTC bolstering technological and economic ties.

As per Euro News, Kaja Kallas had resigned as Estonia's Prime Minister earlier this year to become the European Union's foreign policy chief.

Kallas was the first woman Prime Minister of Estonia and under her leadership, Estonia has been one of Europe's most vocal backers of Ukraine, Euro News reported.

Kaja Kallas has taken over from Josep Borrell Fontelles who was the previous U High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission.

Fontelles had wished Kallas success in a post on X.

In a twitter exchange Kallas told Josep Borrell Fontelles," Dear @JosepBorrellF, It is an immense honour to follow in your footsteps after 5 difficult years @eu_eeas in shaping EU foreign and security."

Fontelles replied, "Dear @kajakallas many thanks for your kind words. In this very challenging era I wish you all the success in making Europe more united and stronger in the world." (ANI)

