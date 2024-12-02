Manila, December 2: At least three people have died, and 32 others were hospitalised after consuming a stew made from an endangered sea turtle in the Philippines. The incident occurred last week in a coastal town in Maguindanao del Norte Province, where a group of indigenous Teduray people fell ill shortly after eating the dish.

According to a BBC report, victims experienced symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal spasms. Some animals, such as dogs, cats, and chickens, also succumbed to the effects after consuming the same sea turtle meat. While the cause of the poisoning is still under investigation, authorities suspect it may be linked to chlorotoxin, a toxin found in sea turtles that are believed to come from algae in their diet. UK Man Sends Payments to Philippines For Live Feeds of Children Being Sexually Abused, Arrested For Participating in ‘Live Sex Shows’.

3 Dead, 32 Hospitalised After Eating Endangered Sea Turtle

Despite the Philippines' strict laws prohibiting the hunting and consumption of sea turtles, such practices continue in certain communities where the reptiles are considered a traditional delicacy. The consumption of sea turtle meat, especially their organs, can be fatal due to the toxins it contains.

Councilor Datu Mohamad Sinsuat Jr condemned the incident, emphasizing the urgent need for stronger enforcement of the ban on hunting sea turtles. "This food poisoning incident will never happen again," he vowed. Hyderabad: 1 Woman Dead, 50 Others Taken Ill After Eating Momos at Roadside Food Stall in Banjara Hills; 2 Arrested.

This tragic event follows a similar poisoning incident earlier this year in Zanzibar, where eight children and an adult died after consuming sea turtle meat. Cases of poisoning from eating sea turtles have also been reported in Indonesia, Micronesia, and India, but there is currently no known antidote for the toxins involved.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).