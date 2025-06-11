Brussels [Belgium], June 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic and European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Sikela on Wednesday. The leaders held discussions on imperative issues such as the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC) along with shipping and clean energy.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, EAM said, "Delighted to meet @MarosSefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security in Brussels this morning. Recognised the progress in our discussions for a comprehensive, balanced and meaningful FTA agreement between India and EU. Agreed that it would elevate our strategic partnership, that is rapidly acquiring new dimensions and facets."

Also Read | US: Toddler Dies of Suspected Heat Stroke After Drunk Man Leaves Her in Hot Car for 9 Hours in Louisiana, Arrested.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1932762402170257688

"Great meeting @JozefSikela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships. Our conversation focused on driving forward India - EU engagement in connectivity, IMEC, green shipping and clean energy. Today's signing of our trilateral cooperation arrangement will benefit the Global South", he wrote on X.

Also Read | Google Layoffs: Sundar Pichai-Led Tech Giant Introduces 'Voluntary Exit Program' Across All Departments, Offers Severance for Employees Who Leave.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1932771290747686932

The European leaders too expressed optimism on meetings with EAM Jaishankar.

European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic wrote on X, "A valuable meeting with @DrSJaishankar, covering our efforts to elevate the EU-India partnership to the next level - through a commercially meaningful trade agreement. We keep our strategic lenses firmly in place, and I'm looking forward to seeing @PiyushGoyal soon."

https://x.com/MarosSefcovic/status/1932753273527623696

European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Sikela in a series of posts on X mentioned, "Following our recent mission to India, we keep pushing for stronger EU-India partnership. Today I had a meeting with India's Minister of External Affairs, @DrSJaishankar. We discussed: New EU-India Strategic Agenda; The progress of India-Middle East-Europe Corridor project. Our joint priorities under the Global Gateway, which include clean energy, sustainable urbanization and enhanced connectivity"

https://x.com/JozefSikela/status/1932752400391016497

"To fully unlock the potential of the EU-India partnership, today we signed a Cooperation Agreement on Trilateral Cooperation with Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar. This new initiative will support pilot projects in third countries, focused on driving sustainable development with a strong emphasis on climate action and digital inclusion," Jozef Sikela added.

https://x.com/JozefSikela/status/1932776401725252039

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed cooperation between India and Europe on several fronts, including trade, technology and security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)