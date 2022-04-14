New York, Apr 14 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here following his visit to Washington DC and will meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti received Jaishankar on Wednesday evening on his arrival here.

Tirumurti tweeted that Jaishankar will “be meeting UN Secretary General @antonioguterres during his visit.”

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in Washington DC for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with their US counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

From DC, Singh travelled to Hawaii for a visit to the headquarters of United States Indo-Pacific Command.

He will also be visiting the headquarters of the US Army Pacific and Pacific Air Forces during his brief stay in Hawaii.

