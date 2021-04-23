Antananarivo [Madagascar], April 23 (ANI): On the occasion of the 51st Earth Day celebrations, Earth Anthem, written by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay Kumar, was translated into many new languages including Sanskrit, Gujarati, Magahi, Maithili, Marathi, Mising, Kokborok, Rajasthani, Armenian among others.

It was also produced in sign language making it available more widely across the world.

On this occasion over 100 eminent poets, musicians, actors, singers, artists, professors and people from various walks of life across the planet participated in reading and recording Earth Anthem in various languages to celebrate the beauty and diversity of life on Earth and to express their concern against climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution.

The recordings of their readings are available on Kavishala, a global poetry platform.

Participants included Ramon Magsaysay award winner Rajendra Singh, who is also known as the Waterman of India, Actress Manisha Koirala, British poet Ruth Padel known for her championing the cause of environmental protection, Vivek Menon, wildlife conservationist, Shaheen Nilofer, UNICEF country representative to Eritrea, Shumona Iqbal, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei, Tanzanian poet Charlotte Hill O' Neal, renowned Brazilian artist Maria Helena Andres, group of women from Ecofeminist movement in Cabo Verde led by Monica Rodrigues, Chinese-American actor Robert Lin, Prof Prabhajot Parmar from Fraser Valley University, Canada, Japanese singer Miho Namatame among others.

Abhay K. first wrote Earth Anthem while posted in St. Petersburg, Russia in 2008, and since then it has now been translated into over 70 global languages and is read and performed across the globe to celebrate Earth Day and World Environment Day.

Earth Anthem calls for unity of all the species on Earth and among all the people and all the nations to fight the triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution. It calls to rise over our differences and unite to save our planet for future generations. (ANI)

