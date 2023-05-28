Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], May 28 (ANI): A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, jolting several parts of Pakistan on Sunday morning, Dawn reported citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the department, the earthquake struck at a depth of 223 kilometres at 10:50 am (local time).

Also Read | ChatGPT Cited Bogus Cases to US Lawyer Who Now Faces Sanction.

Tremors were felt in a number of districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to DawnNewsTV, earthquakes were also felt in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

As per Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial disaster management organisation, tremors were felt throughout the province, but the control room had not yet received reports of any damage, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Powerful 6 Magnitude Quake Hits Islamabad, Peshawar and Other Parts of Pakistan, Residents Flee Their Homes.

Dawn is one of the mainstream media houses of Pakistan that reports national and International issues related to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey, a US government organisation that monitors seismic activity throughout the world, reported a 5.2 magnitude earthquake 35 km southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan. Jurm is a village in Badakhshan Province in north-eastern Afghanistan.

Moreover, strong earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday in Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir following a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

The quake was reported at 11:19 am at "Lat: 36.56 and Long: 71.13, Depth: 220 Km" in Afghanistan. the National Center for Seismology said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)