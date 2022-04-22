New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The issue of economic fugitives figured in talks British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had with Indian leaders here with the government conveying that the extradition of these offenders is a high priority as they need to be back to face the justice system.

Briefing the media on Johnson's visit and his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India has been pursuing the matter of economic fugitives with the UK at different levels.

"Our objective is to bring those economic fugitives who are wanted in India to face justice in the country, and the matter did come up in today's talks," Shringla said.

"It was conveyed that it was a high priority and the economic offenders who are in the UK, need to be back in India from our justice system perspective," he added.

He said Prime Minister Johnson took note of the point raised and indicated that he was very sensitive to Indian concerns in this regard and would see what he could do.

"Prime Minister Johnson said that it was important for him as well and he will surely review it. Prime Minister Johnson took note of the point raised by us and he indicated that he was very sensitive to Indian concerns in this regard and that he would see what he could do," Shringla said.

India has been seeking the extradition of economic fugitives including Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi from the United Kingdom.

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi defrauded public sector banks by siphoning off the funds through their companies which resulted in a total loss of Rs 22,585.83 crore to the public sector banks, as of March 15, 2022, the government had informed the parliament last month.

Boris Johnson, who addressed a press conference here later, referred to extradition proceedings of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya and said they are stuck due to "legal technicalities".

"On the two individuals that you mentioned, the extradition case, there are legal technicalities that made it very difficult. But what I can tell you is that the UK government has ordered their extradition," he said.

During the briefing, the Foreign Secretary also said that the Ukraine issue was discussed without any pressure on India from the UK.

"Prime Minister Modi spoke about the fact that India has always advocated a cessation of violence, a stop of the current conflict and resolution of the conflict in a manner that is satisfactory, and in that context, he said India stands for peace, India stands as always for diplomacy and dialogue and, of course, we do everything possible to facilitate that in that context," the Foreign Secretary said.

"The conversation was a very useful exchange on both sides, it was on very convivial terms and, I think, both sides agreed that they had points of view and that was greatly respected," he added. (ANI)

