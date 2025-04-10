Cairo [Egypt] April 10 (ANI/WAM): Egypt strongly condemned on Wednesday the Israeli occupation's closure orders for six schools operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Egypt considered this move a blatant and unacceptable violation of international law and reaffirmed full support for UNRWA, its efforts, and the vital services it provides across all areas of operation, including in East Jerusalem.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana, Accused of Plotting 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, Likely to Be Lodged in High-Security Ward of Tihar Jail After Reaching India (Watch Video).

The ministry further emphasised that the UN agency's vital services to Palestinian refugees cannot be replaced or undermined. It stressed Egypt's rejection of the ongoing systematic campaign targeting UNRWA and its mandate.

The statement also underscored Egypt's insistence on safeguarding the rights of Palestinian refugees and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right of return. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Tariff War: Donald Trump Pauses Tariffs on Most Nations for 90 Days, Raises Taxes on Chinese Imports to 125%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)