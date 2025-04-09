Washington, April 9: Facing a global market meltdown, President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, but raised his tax rate on Chinese imports to 125 per cent. It was seemingly an attempt to narrow what had been an unprecedented trade war between the US and most of the world to one between the US and China. US Tariffs: President Donald Trump Announces 90-Day Tariff Pause on All but Raises It to 125% on China.

Global markets surged on the development, but the precise details of Trump's plans to ease tariffs on non-China trade partners were not immediately clear.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)