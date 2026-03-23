Balochistan [Pakistan], March 23 (ANI): A young man was reportedly shot dead in Balochistan's Mastung district after Frontier Corps (FC) personnel raided his house, took him outside, and opened fire, according to his family. The incident occurred on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the Killi Karez Sor area, they said.

Family members alleged that FC personnel entered their home and forcibly escorted Muhammad Aamir, son of Dil Murad, outside before shooting him, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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They further claimed that no arrest warrant was presented, no police case was registered, and no evidence was shown during the operation, raising what they described as serious legal and ethical concerns.

"Entering a house and killing a young man on a festive occasion is not only heartbreaking but also raises serious doubts about whether such actions have any legal basis," the family stated. They also said that after the shooting, FC personnel took Aamir's body with them and returned it nearly 12 hours later.

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During this time, the family alleged they were compelled to sign a non-judicial document without being allowed to read it, and that local elders were also made to sign it under similar conditions, according to Balochistan Post.

The family rejected any claims or statements attributed to them in that document. Aamir's mother said she had raised her children with great difficulty but lost her son in an instant, adding that she now fears such incidents could happen again. There has been no immediate response from the Frontier Corps on the incident, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings.

These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population. The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)

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