Paris, August 12: France's most recognizable landmark, Eiffel Tower was evacuated for a while after a bomb alert, a police source told Le Parisien on Saturday. Le Parisien is a French daily newspaper covering both international and national news and local news of Paris and its suburbs. French Energy Sobriety Plan To Switch Off Lights at Eiffel Tower, Other Paris Monuments at Night.

As this place is the favourite tourist destination and also this week is the long weekend so many visitors are expected and for their safety, this evacuation was a "precautionary measure." The alert was lifted after 2 hours and the Iron Lady reopened to the public. Eiffel Tower Bomb Threat: La Tour Eiffel Evacuated After Possible Bomb Scare, Says French Police.

This early afternoon, the police deminers were on site to carry out the checks. “It is a usual procedure in this kind of situation, which is rare nevertheless”, indicated the Company of exploitation of the monument (Sete). Quickly, a large security perimeter had been established, traffic diverted and the monument was evacuated at 12:15 pm, as per Le Parisien.

Eiffel Tower in Paris Evacuated As Precautionary Measure Following Bomb Threat

The Eiffel Tower is currently being evacuated following a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/bjV7HYZCzX — Peacemaker (@jardacarda72) August 12, 2023

The forecourt and the Eiffel Tower, concerning the three floors of the monument, including the restaurant of the tower, as well as the forecourt, were evacuated, added the spokesperson. The last bomb threat that prompted an evacuation of the tower, also for two hours, was in September 2020, based on an anonymous call to police, reported Le Parisien.

