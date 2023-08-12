The French police on Saturday said that the iconic Eiffel Tower was evacuated after a bomb threat. According to a report in Reuters, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, which is amongst the most visited tourist sites in the world, was closed to the public on Saturday. The French police closed the Eiffel Tower and evacuated people as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat. French Energy Sobriety Plan To Switch Off Lights at Eiffel Tower, Other Paris Monuments at Night.

Eiffel Tower Evacuated

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat - French police https://t.co/kGUkvWAoOF pic.twitter.com/qYk8R1ihOH — Reuters (@Reuters) August 12, 2023

