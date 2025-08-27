Tel Aviv [Israel], August 27 (ANI/TPS): Israeli defence company Elbit Systems successfully launched its new space camera, JUPITER, aboard the NAOS (National Advanced Optical System) satellite. The launch took place from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The NAOS satellite is designed to support a wide range of Earth observation missions, including military operations, environmental monitoring, and scientific research.

Developed by Elbit's Intelligence and EW division - Elop, the JUPITER camera is considered to be among the world's most advanced space cameras. It features an exceptionally large optical aperture, lightweight design, and seamless integration with satellite systems and ground stations.

According to Elbit, the data produced by JUPITER is optimized for advanced image-processing engines and AI systems, enabling actionable insights to support decision-making across multiple fields. The company described it as "one of the most advanced spaceborne optical observation systems in the world." (ANI/TPS)

