Washington DC [US] June 23 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) firmly denounced the recent meeting between US Ambassador to China David Perdue and Wang Xiaohong, China's Minister of Public Security and a key figure in the ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in occupied East Turkistan, as stated in the ETGE release.

In a tweet dated June 20, 2025, Ambassador Perdue characterized his discussion with Wang as centered on US-China collaboration in law enforcement and joint efforts to address the fentanyl crisis. This meeting, held in a friendly and diplomatic atmosphere, is a disturbing act of normalising relations with a senior official from China's genocidal regime, according to the ETGE release.

Also Read | 'AI Deskilling Biggest Threat, Not Job Cuts': Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky Speak on Layoffs Fears Amid Increased Artificial Intelligence Use.

"We condemn in absolute terms US Ambassador David Perdue for amicably sitting down for a cosy meeting with one of the individuals most directly responsible for committing GENOCIDE against our people. Wang Xiaohong should be SANCTIONED, not wined and dined!," said Salih Hudayar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Security of the East Turkistan Government in Exile.

The ETGE emphasised to the American public and the global community that the United States officially recognised the genocide occurring in East Turkistan on January 19, 2021, during the first Trump Administration. That acknowledgement remains valid. As a signatory to the 1948 Genocide Convention, the United States has a legal duty to halt and punish genocide rather than collaborate with its perpetrators under the guise of "public security."

Also Read | H-1B Visas Cancelled for Staying in India? US Reportedly Revokes H-1B Visa of 3 Indian Workers Over Extended Stay in India.

The ETGE expressed particular concern about the potential that this described "law enforcement" partnership could encourage China and the Chinese Communist Party to escalate their transnational repression strategies against East Turkistani/Uyghur communities abroad, including US citizens.

China has a history of misusing law enforcement processes to monitor, intimidate, and silence dissidents overseas through coercion, exploitation of foreign institutions, and strategic misuse of international legal frameworks. Such tactics are part of a broader lawfare approach, leveraging legal and judicial systems to delegitimise, criminalise, and paralyse political opposition to the Chinese regime.

The ETGE also asserted that the United States must end its double standards and recognise East Turkistan as an occupied territory, similar to Tibet. The ongoing refusal to apply consistent principles to East Turkistan, despite substantial evidence of genocide and colonisation, exposes a concerning political inconsistency that undermines America's professed commitment to justice and universal human rights.

Addressing this disparity does not diminish Tibetan recognition; instead, it strengthens the ETGE release's call for moral clarity and justice for all oppressed peoples.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile urged the US government to immediately terminate all security, intelligence, and law enforcement collaborations with the People's Republic of China, to impose sanctions on Wang Xiaohong and other senior Chinese officials, and to fulfil its obligations under the Genocide Convention by taking decisive action to prevent and address ongoing atrocities. The United States must also acknowledge East Turkistan as an occupied nation and engage with its legitimate democratic representatives, specifically the ETGE. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)