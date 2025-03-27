Washington DC [US], March 27 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) is urging the US intelligence community to directly address the Uyghur genocide in future analyses of China's security challenges.

In a post shared by ETGE on X, they stressed that ignoring Beijing's severe oppression in East Turkistan misses a crucial aspect of China's long-term imperialist ambitions.

The organisation contends that the genocide extends beyond a human rights concern and is intricately linked to China's global expansion through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The latest report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which identifies China as the primary security threat to the United States, outlines Beijing's military posturing, cyber capabilities, and geopolitical influence, as ETGE pointed out in the post.

The post also warns about China's attempts to weaken US power while strengthening alliances with adversarial nations like Russia and North Korea. However, ETGE argues that neglecting the situation in East Turkistan results in a significant gap in comprehending Beijing's broader objectives.

As stated by ETGE, East Turkistan, known officially as Xinjiang, serves as a vital gateway for the BRI, linking China to Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. By engaging in mass surveillance, forced labor, and cultural erasure of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims, Beijing is solidifying its control over the region to maintain unchallenged economic and strategic dominance.

ETGE emphasises that overseeing East Turkistan is not solely focused on internal security but is a crucial step in reinforcing its global influence.

ETGE cautions that ongoing disregard for this issue in intelligence evaluations may lead to a misjudgment of China's long-term aspirations. They assert that addressing Beijing's ambitions necessitates recognising that the oppression of Uyghurs is not an isolated atrocity but a fundamental component of its broader imperialist strategy.

ETGE called on US policymakers and analysts to integrate this viewpoint into their assessments of China's escalating threats. (ANI)

