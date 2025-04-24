New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The European Union in India came together to pay their tributes to the victims of the "horrible" Pahalgam terrror attack with EU Ambassadors and the Board of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) observing a minute of silence in memory of the victims.

In a post on X, Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan, wrote, "EU Ambassadors & the Board of the Federation of European Business in India FEBI gathered to observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the horrible Pahalgam terrorist attacks. TeamEurope/EU family in India stands together with India in this moment of mourning."

A day earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed Europe's support for India. She expressed confidence that the spirit of India is "unbreakable" and will stand strong in this ordeal.

"The vile terror attack in Pahalgam today stole so many innocent lives. My deepest condolences to @narendramodi and every Indian heart grieving today. Yet I know that India's spirit is unbreakable. You will stand strong in this ordeal. And Europe will stand with you," Leyen posted on X.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours. (ANI)

