Moscow [Russia], 12 March (ANI): European countries are strengthening media cooperation with BRICS+ nations through the TV BRICS International Media Network. Sweden's NewsVoice portal is the latest to join the international information exchange.

The agreement for collaboration was signed by Torbjorn Sassersson, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NewsVoice, and Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS, TV BRICS reported.

Also Read | EU Retaliates Against Donald Trump's Trade Moves, Slaps Tariffs on Produce From Republican States.

According to TV BRICS, the partnership will focus on content exchange, joint production of media materials, and staff training in the media sector. With TV BRICS' support, Sweden will gain access to the latest news from BRICS+ countries through national media sources while also promoting its own agenda in the international media space.

NewsVoice, founded in 2011 and based in Stockholm, specialises in public issues, healthcare, science, new technologies, music, and culture, including journalistic investigations. The outlet follows a multicultural ideology, as reported by TV BRICS.

Also Read | Russian Ballistic Missiles Kill 5 Civilians in Ukraine As Kremlin Mulls Ceasefire Prospects.

"This media cooperation will make it easier for people in Sweden to better understand the significance of BRICS, how international cooperation and trade can ensure over-all development and how the Global South and East can gain great livings standards for their peoples. Also BRICS promotes a safer multipolar world," said Torbjorn Sassersson, as quoted by TV BRICS.

Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS, highlighted that Sweden, represented by NewsVoice, has become the 26th country to join the regular content exchange within the international media network.

Currently, TV BRICS content is available in over 80 countries worldwide. Tolstikova emphasized that the network is open not only to BRICS member states and partners but also to media outlets from Argentina, Armenia, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Colombia, Kyrgyzstan, Mozambique, Serbia, Tunisia, and Chile, which participate on equal terms.

Furthermore, the network continuously expands its expert editorial base on international cooperation. Today, TV BRICS collaborates with around 500 experts from various countries, including Europe. Notable contributors include Helga Zepp-LaRouche, head of the Schiller Institute (Germany), and Richard Sakwa, Professor at the University of Kent (United Kingdom), who have provided detailed interviews on international affairs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)