New York [USA], July 12 (ANI): Every death, in all cases, as a principle, needs to be fully investigated, said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General, on Thoothukudi custodial death case in Tamil Nadu.

"I think every death, all these cases, as a principle, need to be fully investigated," Dujarric said during a weekly briefing on Saturday when asked to comment on the killing of a father and son in the Indian State of Tamil Nadu in police custody.

On June 19, Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their shop open in Sathankulam main bazaar area during the lockdown. They were allegedly tortured by policemen, admitted to hospital and later succumbed to injuries.

Initially, the matter was being probed by the CB-CID but later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On July 4, five police personnel accused in the case were transferred from Tuticorin jail to Madurai Central Jail.

The CBI has released the documents and confessions of the CB-CID inquiry into the case which has been presented to ADSP Shukla.(ANI)

