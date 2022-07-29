US Senators James E. Risch, Jeanne Shaheen, Robert Menendez and Joni K. Ernst (From left to right\ source: Twitter)

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 29 (ANI): Emphasizing on the ever-increasing restrictions and ongoing violation of human rights by the Taliban leadership, US Senators urged United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to exclude Taliban of any seat at the United Nations.

Four American senators Robert Menendez, James E. Risch, Jeanne Shaheen and Joni K. Ernst wrote to the UN Secretary-General, raised concerns over human rights violations in Afghanistan and asked it to take "meaningful actions" in defence of the human rights of Afghans.

Also Read | UK: Transgender Man Uses Prosthetic Penis To Trick Women Into Sex, Gets 10 Years Prison.

"We urge you to work to ensure the Taliban does not receive a seat at the United Nations when the UN Credentials Committee meets this September to determine diplomatic representation for Afghanistan," the letter further added, reported Khaama Press.

"The United Nations has an opportunity to take meaningful actions that will send a clear, unequivocal message to the world that its member nations will defend the human rights of Afghans, particularly women and girls," Khaama Press reported quoting the letter.

Also Read | Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer Says 'Embargo on Russian Gas in European Union Impossible'.

"We must not stand by as the Taliban seeks to erase the human rights of Afghan women and girls," the letter read.

"The UN travel exemption has failed to produce meaningful dialogue with the Taliban nor spur them to take concrete actions to demonstrate their respect for the human rights and freedoms of the Afghan people," the senators said in the letter.

"Moreover, Taliban leaders have misused the exemption, travelling to Beijing and Moscow in efforts to establish diplomatic ties," they stated.

According to the letter, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) voted last month to once again roll over the travel ban exemptions for 13 Islamic Emirate leaders, restoring the travel ban only on two Ministers of Education following the Islamic Emirate's refusal to open secondary schools for girls.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has claimed several times that there has been a surge in human rights violations in Afghanistan. However, time and again, the Taliban have denied claims of human rights violations in the country and said that such violations have decreased since it came to power in Afghanistan.

Despite repeated calls from all around the world, the Taliban have failed to deliver its promises on the safety of the Afghan people and their assurance of an inclusive government. (ANI)

Notably, UNAMA has a vital role in monitoring and documentation of the violation and protection of human rights in Afghanistan.

The UN mission said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) also have a significant role to play in preventing human rights violations and ensuring accountability, in line with Afghanistan's international obligations.

Since they took control of the country in August 2021, the Taliban have violated women's and girls' rights to education, work and free movement and decimated the system of protection and support for those fleeing domestic violence. The group has also detained women and girls for minor violations of discriminatory rules and contributed to a surge in the rates of child, early and forced marriage in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)