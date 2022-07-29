London, July 29: A transgender man who lured two women and a teenager into a sexual relationship by using a fake penis has been jailed for 10 years, according to several media reports. Tarjit Singh, 32, who was born a female named Hannah Walters but now identifies as a man, would wear the clothing during intercourse and used a prosthetic penis in the dark.

According to reports, Singh was convicted of three counts of assault by penetration, six counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of making a threat to kill, after a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court earlier this year. The court heard how Singh threatened to set fire to one victim after attacking her with the lighter fluid and subsequently fracturing her nose with a mobile phone. The court also heard how Singh slapped and punched her. Man Uses Fake Penis to Pass Drug Test, Sentenced to Jail for Three Years.

Judge Oscar Del Fabbro on Wednesday said that Singh represented a "risk to the public of serious harm in the future" and was a "dangerous offender" who had repeatedly committed acts of violence and assaults against three victims. He added that Singh was "an accomplished and manipulative liar" who had not been honest. In its verdict, Judge said that instead of being frank and having an honest conversation about gender, Singh chose the path of deceit.

"You persuaded them you were male and acted like you were male," Judge Fabbro added. Singh will serve 10 years in prison with another three years on licence. A sexual harm prevention order was also imposed, according to reports. In court, one of the victims in an impact statement read out, "My mental health has been affected and I have severe anxiety and depression. I have had to take medication for depression."

"I was only 16 at the time and was at a very vulnerable place in my life. The defendant used this to his own advantage. They used me for their own sickening games," she added. The victim further said that Singh had time to perfect his method. She further added that when they met at that time the victim was young and ended up in an abusive relationship, which made her think that this was normal behaviour in a relationship.

"I was robbed of the most important years of my life. I was unable to finish my studies and complete college. For a long time, I was afraid of going out. I always feel like I have to watch over my shoulder. It will take me a long time to get over what I have gone through," Victim added. Meanwhile, another victim in her impact statement said that she had not been able to rebuild her life after the abusive relationship.

"I had a miscarriage just before the trial and I had to think about Hannah," the victim said. "I struggle to put into words how what Hannah did affect me. Nothing can explain the impact on me physically, emotionally and mentally. I am still not over it and struggle to imagine a time when I will be over what happened," she added.

Reports said that the sex predator met the victims through social media and in chicken shops, with the third victim, who has learning difficulties, being lured through a dating site called Plenty of Fish.