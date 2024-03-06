Islamabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Former Pakistan prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, executed by the military regime of Gen Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq in 1979, did not receive a fair trial and due process, the Supreme Court opined unanimously on Wednesday in a much-anticipated review of the high-profile case.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa announced the opinion of a nine-member larger bench of the apex court during the hearing of a presidential reference related to the death sentence given to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder.

It is based on a special case sent in 2011 by then president Asif Ali Zardari to the Supreme Court to revisit his father-in-law Bhutto's conviction for abetment in a murder case and his eventual hanging on April 4, 1979.

On March 18, 1978, the Lahore High Court sentenced Bhutto to death for allegedly ordering the assassination of Ahmed Reza Kasuri, one of the founding members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Announcing the unanimous opinion, Isa said, “The proceedings of the trial by the Lahore High Court and the appeal by the Supreme Court of Pakistan do not meet the requirements of the fundamental right to a fair trial and due process enshrined in Articles 4 and 9 of the Constitution and later guaranteed as a separate and fundamental right under Article 10A of the Constitution.”

The apex court voiced its opinion but also ruled that the verdict of Bhutto's death sentence could not be changed as the Constitution and law did not allow so, and it would be maintained as a verdict.

As the opinion was read out, the late Bhutto's grandson, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and could be seen wiping his face with a handkerchief.

Bilawal, former foreign minister and chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) described the court's views “historic”, adding that they were awaiting the detailed opinion.

He hoped that, 44 years later, the apex court's opinion would allow Pakistan to progress, and that the “system” would finally be put on the right path.

“The stain of this decision made it difficult for the people of Pakistan to have faith in the court, and get justice from this court, especially if someone like the prime minister did not get justice,” Bilawal said. He thanked the judges and amici curiae for hearing and fighting the case.

In a post on X, Bilawal wrote, “The pursuit of justice was a labour of love by President Asif Ali Zardari in the name of his wife Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Our family waited 3 generations to hear these words.”

The apex court acknowledged that there had been “some cases in our judicial history that created a public perception that either fear or favour deterred the performance of a duty to administer justice in accordance with the law”.

“We must therefore be willing to confront our past missteps and fallibilities with humility, in the spirit of self-accountability, and as a testament to our commitment to ensure that justice must be served with unwavering integrity and fidelity to the law,” Justice Isa said.

“We cannot correct ourselves and progress in the right direction until we acknowledge our past mistakes,” he added.

He said that the Supreme Court was empowered to render an opinion on any “question of law” of public importance under Article 186 of the Constitution.

He said that the reference provided an opportunity to “reflect upon the proceedings of the trial, conviction and death sentence of Mr Bhutto under the regime of military dictator General Zia-ul-Haq”.

The Supreme Court will issue a detailed opinion later.

The execution of Bhutto, 51, was carried out after a seven-member Supreme Court upheld the conviction, which many believe was done under coercion exercised by the then-military dictator Gen Zia-ul-Haq, who had toppled Bhutto's government in 1977.

Bhutto's supporters, who later termed his hanging as a “judicial murder”, accused the military ruler and the apex court of colluding to hang an elected prime minister on trumped-up charges. They demanded the top court to undo the unjust treatment meted out to Bhutto.

On April 2, 2011, Zardari approached the top court through a presidential reference under Article 186 of the Constitution to seek its opinion on revisiting the trial of the PPP party founder.

Isa took up the case for hearing last year after becoming the chief justice.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a post on X, congratulated the Bhutto family on the Supreme Court's opinion.

"Congratulations to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President-designate Asif Ali Zardari, PPP leadership and workers for the Supreme Court's opinion that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not get a transparent trial for former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto."

"It is not possible to correct a historical mistake, but by admitting a serious mistake, a new history, a new tradition has been established. Correcting the abuse of the court by the court is a positive development," he wrote.

The unanimous opinion of the Supreme Court in the Bhutto case will be helpful in understanding the history at the national level in the right context.

"The process of national unity and development can be accelerated only by correcting past mistakes and eliminating bitterness," the prime minister wrote.

