Balochistan [Pakistan], November 20 (ANI): A new series of incidents involving enforced disappearances and the recovery of bodies has sparked fresh alarm across multiple districts of Balochistan, where families and human rights advocates continue to accuse the Pakistani state of deepening repression. A growing pattern of abductions, custodial abuse and unexplained detentions has left communities in fear and uncertainty, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, authorities in Gwadar district confirmed that two bodies were discovered near Bank Charhai along the Pasni Road on Saturday. Police said residents initially noticed the corpses and informed officials, who later shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility.

Also Read | 'I Have Signed Bill to Release the Epstein Files', Announces US President Donald Trump, Calls It 'A Major Push for Transparency'.

The deceased were identified as Zarif, son of Lal Bakhsh from Blor in Kolwah, and Farooq, son of Naeem. Both men had gunshot wounds. According to relatives and community sources, the two had been missing for months after allegedly being abducted by unidentified men. Zarif was said to have been taken from Ormara roughly two weeks before Ramadan and never returned.

In another case, residents of Khuzdar reported that a youth named Mohammad Arif was seized in Basima, Washuk district. Locals claimed that a state-backed armed group commonly referred to as a "death squad" carried out the abduction. Arif's father, Zakir Ismail, has been missing since 2013, and Arif has been actively participating in protests demanding the recovery of missing persons.

Also Read | Donald Trump Jr to Visit Taj Mahal Today Along With 126 Special Guests From 40 Countries.

Community members stated that at least six individuals disappeared in Naal over the past month in incidents involving Pakistani forces, the CTD or alleged proxy groups, though three later reappeared. Reports from Kech suggest that twelve people, including four women and an elderly man, were taken into custody during a religious journey and have since vanished. No official explanation has been provided, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, women from Shapuk held a press conference in Turbat, stating that five students abducted from Quetta's Essa Nagri on 28 August remain unaccounted for. Another youth, Saddam, disappeared from Jusak in July. Families stated they would block major roads if authorities fail to recover the missing within three days.

Human rights defenders warn that without transparent investigations, enforced disappearances in Balochistan will only continue to escalate, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)