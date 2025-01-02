Balochistan [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): The families of Zaman Jan and Abul Hassan Baloch, two Baloch men allegedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces, have vowed to block the CPEC road at Hoship indefinitely unless their loved ones are released by tonight, the Balochwarna News reported.

This comes despite prior assurances from both the government and local administration regarding their safe recovery.

The Balochwarna News reported that the two men were reportedly abducted after being summoned to the residence of Hothman Baloch, the Chairman of the District Council of Kech. Following their disappearance, the families staged a sit-in and blocked the key CPEC highway in protest.

In discussions with government representatives, they were promised that Zaman Jan and Abul Hassan would be released within two days. However, five days have passed, and no information has been provided about the men's whereabouts, and the families are growing increasingly frustrated.

The families have accused the district administration and the government of evading responsibility, subjecting them to delays and false assurances. They stated that their initial protest was called off after receiving promises that their loved ones would be freed within the specified timeframe.

With the deadline unmet, the families have resumed their march, reiterating their demand for the immediate release of Zaman Jan and Abul Hassan.

In a stern warning to the authorities, the families declared that if their loved ones are not released by tonight, they will continue blocking the CPEC road at Hoship without any set time limit, escalating their protest until their demands are addressed. The situation remains tense as the families seek justice and accountability for the abduction of the two Baloch men.

Human rights organizations and activists have long criticized Pakistan for what they describe as a silent genocide in Balochistan. Despite the region's rich natural resources, its population has faced enduring poverty, displacement, and harsh repression for many years. These ongoing injustices have fueled concerns about the treatment of Baloch people, with calls for greater accountability and attention to the region's human rights violations. (ANI)

