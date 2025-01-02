Zhao Lusi, a popular Chinese actress, is currently at the centre of a health crisis that has garnered a lot of attention. Recently, she made headlines after experiencing a sudden health scare while on set. Initially, the details of her health were kept under wraps, but a video of her in a wheelchair quickly went viral online and sparked concern and worry among her fans. Gradually more information surfaced, and it was revealed she is struggling with depression and aphasia. It was also revealed that she had been facing abuse from her boss. Her agency announced that the actress would be taking a break from work to focus on her health and recovery. Here’s all you need to know about the actress, her health scare, and the abuse she faced. Zhao Lusi Hospitalised After Collapsing on Set; Disturbing Video of Chinese Actress on Wheelchair Surfaces Online – WATCH.

Who Is Zhao Lusi?

Zhao Lusi, also known as Rosy Zhao, is a popular Chinese singer and actor. She was born on November 9, 1998. Zhao began her journey in entertainment by co-hosting a variety programme, Huo Xing Qing Bao Ju. Since then, she went on to act in several C-dramas. Some of her most popular roles have been in The Story of Pearl Girl, Hidden Love, The Romance of Tiger and Rose, I Hear You, Love Like the Galaxy, Who Rules the World, and The Long Ballad. She has been praised for her beauty and incredible acting skills.

Zhao Lusi Health Scare

Recently, a video of C-drama star Zhao Lusi being rushed to a hospital, along with footage of the 26-year-old actress appearing frail and slumped in a wheelchair, with a mask and cap hiding her face, went viral online. According to reports, the actress collapsed suddenly on set due to exhaustion. Witnesses at the hospital mentioned that actress looked weak, unsteady, and had trembling legs. It was later revealed that the actress is also suffering from depression and aphasia.

Zhao Lusi on Wheelchair

#ZhaoLusi (#RosyZhao) studio response of her health condition. https://t.co/OmFd7H1PCN Get well soon & speedy recovery Zhao Lusi. ~Weibo 27 Dec 2024~ ========== [!] Photo & short video not from her official. It's candid. pic.twitter.com/RcZqeZP1An — fkshi (@FKShi) December 27, 2024

Zhao Lusi Reveals Abuse From Her Former Boss

According to a close friend, Zhao faced mental and physical abuse from her former boss, the CEO of KU Agency. In one incident, she was abused until 02:00 AM. At the time, Zhao primarily worked in C-dramas and while staying at a friend’s house in Beijing to attend auditions. However, one evening she returned looking visibly shaken. When asked about what happened, she revealed how she was verbally abused by her boss after she failed to secure a role. She shared how she was dragged into a bathroom and insulted. She was criticised for her weight and talent. Allegedly, her boss even tried to grab her hair but missed.

Zhao Lusi Abused by Former Boss

“I don’t know why they hit me. I’m really scared.” ~ #zhaolusi I'm really angry and sobbing rn reading Nanxi's post. After everything, the CEO of KU agency bullied and beat Lusi overnight just because she didn't get the role she auditioned for? Then you called her saying, “I'm… pic.twitter.com/rlS7RejEQv — anne (@rosyholp) December 31, 2024

The abuse escalated when a terrified Zhao tried to leave the place but was physically attacked by him. Zhao did not report the incident as she had no evidence. Her friend later revealed that her boss called her parents, justifying his actions as discipline. He then offered a brief apology, blaming the assault on being drunk, and with that, the incident was brushed aside. Zhao Lusi Assault: ‘Hidden Love’ Actress Endured Two Hours of Physical Abuse and Humiliation by Her Boss in a Washroom – Reports.

Following news of Zhao Lusi’s abuse and health scare, her agency confirmed that the Chinese actress has put all her work commitments and projects on hold to focus on her health and recovery. Her father also reassured her fans that she is doing okay, recovering steadily and making progress. His post expressed optimism that the actress would soon return to proper and full health.

