New York, January 2: At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Queens on Wednesday night, according to the New York City Police Department, the New York Post reported on Thursday. The incident occurred near the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica, a neighborhood in New York City, just before 11:20 pm. Law enforcement reported that the victims were taken to nearby hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen's Children Medical Center.

None of the victims are in critical condition and all are expected to survive, according to the NYPD, the New York Post reported. Footage shared on Citizen App showed a large police and ambulance presence outside the club. Amazura, known for its spacious interior that can accommodate up to 4,000 people, frequently hosts DJs and live events. Amazura Nightclub Shooting: Mass Shooting in New York City’s Queens County Injures 11; Video Surfaces.

Mass Shooting Outside Amazura Nightclub in Jamaica

🚨 #BREAKING: MASS SHOOTING IN NEW YORK CITY At least 11 people have been shot in Queens, NY at Amazura Night Club This is still an ACTIVE situation. pic.twitter.com/x0QJLvxfUk — Ndi ramdhani (@ndiramdhani) January 2, 2025

🚨 #BREAKING: A mass shooting has occurred at Amazura nightclub in NYC. At least 13 people have been shot. The condition of the victims remains unknown. No details on the suspect or motive yet. This is a developing situation. Activeshooter NewYork BreakingNews Terroristsattack pic.twitter.com/O3BPCrClwZ — Jamal Amin (@JamalibnAmin) January 2, 2025

Footage shared on Citizen App showed a large police and ambulance presence outside the club. Amazura, known for its spacious interior that can accommodate up to 4,000 people, frequently hosts DJs and live events. The incident of mass shooting in New York City follows the attack in New Orleans that claimed 15 lives.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that law enforcement is investigating any possible connection between the New Orleans 'terror' attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. The vehicles used in both incidents were rented from a car rental site, 'Turo', prompting authorities to look for links between the two events."We're tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans," Biden said. Tesla Cybertruck Blast: Firework Mortars, Gas Cannisters Stuffed Inside Electric Vehicle That Exploded Outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Biden assured that every resource is being utilised to ensure there is no threat to the American people. A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven, hours after the New Orleans attack, in which a car rammed into a crowd during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 15 people.

The FBI earlier described the attack as "an act of terrorism" and revealed that the driver, Shamsud Din Jabbar, had an ISIS flag and multiple suspected explosive devices in his vehicle. The FBI also confirmed that the vehicle was rented from a car rental platform called Turo.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)