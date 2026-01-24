World News | 'FEMA Fully Prepared to Respond': Trump Says Ahead of Historic Winter Storm

Washington DC [US], January 24 (ANI): Ahead of the historic winter storm that would affect most of the United States over the weekend, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the administration is coordinating with state and local officials, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) ready to respond.

He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social.

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The US President said, "I have been briefed on the Record Cold Wave and Historic Winter Storm that will be hitting much of the United States this weekend. The Trump Administration is coordinating with State and Local Officials. FEMA is fully prepared to respond. Stay Safe and Stay Warm! President DJT"

He shared a screenshot of information from the National Weather Service, which warned people to take the storm seriously.

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According to the National Weather Service, moderate to major impacts are expected across the Central US and into the Northeast from Saturday through the weekend.

It advised against travelling due to the weather conditions, saying, "Hazardous to impossible driving conditions are expected. Avoid travel if at all possible. Widespread closures and disruption to infrastructure may also occur."

https://x.com/NWS/status/2014828034075803679?s=20

According to CNN, two-thirds of the US population is facing a monster winter storm and extreme cold. The storm's snow and ice will stretch over 2,000 miles from Texas to New England as it moves east through the weekend.

This would result in crippling ice accumulations affecting power lines, with hundreds of thousands may lose power, some for days.

Thousands of flights have already been cancelled ahead of the storm, with travel on roads across the storm's footprint said to be difficult to impossible.

It reported that at least 15 states have declared a state of emergency to mobilise resources for responding and preparing for the storm as of Friday afternoon.

These include Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, New York, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey and Kansas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a disaster declaration covering 134 counties to mobilise resources. Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also declared a state of emergency for the nation's capital on Friday.

As per CNN, more than half of all Americans will experience subzero wind chills in the next week. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)